Throwback Thursday: The Pendleton Air Museum

Throwback Thursday: The Pendleton Air MuseumPosted: Updated:
Suspect in custody after afternoon shooting in Pasco
Pasco Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.More >>
Possible bobcat sighting on Badger Mountain
The Benton County Parks District had a report this morning of a possible bobcat sighting within the Preserve.More >>
Dog shot and killed in Pasco
Police say the boxer was shot eight times.More >>
Yakima police investigate shooting
It happened about 4:30 Thursday morning near H Street and 7th Street.More >>
MSA completes remodel of Hanford's network operations center
Hanford's network operations center just got a new makeover.More >>
Millennial March: Young man starts his own clothing store
A young business owner who opened his own clothing store says it's good to take risks sometimes.More >>
Millennial March: Local realtor giving back to the community
Bryan Verhei, a licensed realtor for Retter and Company, takes advantage of the countless volunteer opportunities his firm offers, as well as the ones his church gives him.More >>
KFD's strategy for reviewing, improving calls and responses
A paramedic's job isn't over after they get their patient to the hospital. Even when the call ends and they're back at the station, they continue to review their procedures.More >>
Police recover 200 pounds of marijuana in Pasco man's car
Authorities recovered 200 pounds of marijuana in a Pasco man's car after a traffic stop in North Carolina.More >>
Gov. Inslee signs bill banning firefighting foam with toxic chemicals
(AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a bill that makes Washington state the first to restrict the sale of firefighting foam containing certain chemicals of concern.More >>
