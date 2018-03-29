Throwback Thursday: The Pendleton Air Museum

PENDLETON, OR - For this week's Throwback Thursday, we checked out the Pendleton Air Museum, where they've been preserving the history of the Pendleton Air Field and its veterans for the last 17 years.

When visiting historic downtown Pendleton, tucked away between two shops sits a treasure trove of aviation and military memorabilia dating back to World War Two.

Just doors down from the Pendleton Underground Tours, the museum now has a permanent home to display and exhibit its extensive collection.

In 2001, the love of flight and military history sparked a group of men to start the museum. Throughout the years, the museum has hosted and sponsored a number of events, including the "Booms Away Ball" and air shows highlighting the beauty and awe-inspiring mastery of flight.

"About 17 years ago, we decided to start the museum and preserve all this history," said Chris Sykes, president of the Pendleton Air Museum.

The Air Museum hopes to eventually expand to a larger home near the airport, where they can display planes and bigger artifacts, but for now, having their home on Emigrant Avenue gives them the space to show off their uniforms, pictures, and artillery.

In working with Travel Pendleton, the museum has been able to reach a wider audience of people who don't know much about Pendleton's famous air history.

The museum is always looking for volunteers who want to help spread the knowledge.

For those of you who want more information on how you can get involved, visit their website: http://www.pendletonairmuseum.org/