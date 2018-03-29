Suspect in custody after afternoon shooting in Pasco - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Suspect in custody after afternoon shooting in Pasco



PASCO, WA - Pasco Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police say a man was shot outside of a home on 7th and Ruby. The man has been transported to a hospital for his injuries and the suspect is in custody. 

This story will be updated as the situation develops.

