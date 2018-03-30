Bomb Squad removes grenade in Benton County

Kennewick Police say if you ever find anything that looks like an explosive device, do not touch it and call officers right away.

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Kennewick police say they found what could be a live grenade near the Benton-Franklin Fairgrounds Thursday evening.

Officers tell NBC Right Now when they got to the home near the railroad tracks, they saw what appeared to be a pin still inside of the device. They called in the Richland Bomb Squad to safely remove it and officers also checked around the tracks to see if anything else was there.

