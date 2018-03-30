Man in critical condition after shooting near Sunshine MotelPosted: Updated:
Yakima County lowest unemployment rate
Yakima rape suspect denied protection from media
Yakima rape suspect to be tried as adult
Yakima officer-involved shooting update
This year's wildfire forecast
Man in critical condition after shooting near Sunshine Motel
A 44-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Yakima Thursday night.
Suspect in 2016 Tieton drive-by shooting sentenced to 27 years in prison
An unusual case - according to one Yakima County judge - comes to an end.
How Restaurant Week helps kids learn through the Urban Kitchen program
Yakima's first restaurant week is underway where 11 restaurants are participating and giving back all their proceeds to Urban Kitchen.
16-year-old Yakima Greenway rapist to be tried as an adult for 3 rape cases
On Wednesday afternoon, Yakima Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld denied a defense motion to stop media outlets, including NBC Right Now, to take video and pictures of the Greenway rape suspect who is just 16 years old.
Yakima County's unemployment rate at its lowest in 28 years
Right now, there are more people with jobs in the Yakima Valley than there have been in quite some time, with the county touting its lowest unemployment rate in years.
Jumping Fitness: A new way to get fit!
Jumping fitness is a new fitness routine that's made its way into the U.S.
Business Spotlight: Central Washington School of Massage Therapy
For this week's business spotlight, we spoke with Lillian Cassidy, owner of Central Washington's School of Massage Therapy in Selah.
Officer identified in officer-involved shooting in Yakima
We now know the name of the man who was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Yakima Sunday night.
Level III sex offender residence notification: Trenton Riley Wells
Wells was convicted of Child Molestation in the Second Degree and Rape in the Third Degree on November 26, 2012.
CWU first in state to offer computer science teaching endorsement
Starting in the fall, Central Washington University will become the first university in Washington State offering its students a computer science teaching endorsement.
