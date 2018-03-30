Man in critical condition after shooting near Sunshine Motel

If you know anything, Yakima detectives would like to hear from you.

YAKIMA, WA - A 44-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Yakima Thursday night.

Officers say it happened outside the Sunshine Motel near First and N Street just before 7 p.m. They found a man with a single gunshot wound and paramedics took him to the hospital.

Here is the full press release from the police department:

"On Thursday March 29, 2018 at approximately 6:40 PM Yakima Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a gunshot victim outside of a local motel in the 1200 block of North 1st Street. Officers found a forty-four year old male with a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yakima Police Department."