Police investigating crash involving pedestrian near Kennewick High School

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police are looking into a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday near East 5th Avenue near Kennewick High School. Paramedics took the pedestrian to the hospital for their injuries, but NBC Right Now has not received an update on their condition.

