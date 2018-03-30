Law enforcement in Walla Walla arrest man who made threats with a gun

Officers caught up to him in a ravine, Garcia now in custody on assault and attempting to elude.

WALLA WALLA, WA - Police and deputies out of Walla Walla have arrested a man who made threats with a gun.

Officers say 23-year-old Carlito Garcia led them on a chase starting near North Roosevelt Street Thursday afternoon. Garcia allegedly drove fast through a school zone just as classes were getting out. Police say he eventually got a flat tire and took off running.

Officers caught up to him in a ravine, Garcia now in custody on assault and attempting to elude.

The full Facebook post reads:

"Police arrest 23-year-old Carlito A. Garcia. At about 15:00 hours, Officers responded to the 200 block of N. Roosevelt Street for a report of threats involving a handgun. The suspect, Garcia, fled the scene in a gold colored Toyota Highland once police were notified. It was reported that Garcia was still armed with a handgun at that time.

Officers located Garcia fleeing the area and initiated a high-risk traffic stop. Garcia failed to stop for Officers which lead to a pursuit.

Garcia continued towards the school zones of WaHi and Prospect Point while school was releasing. The pursuit was terminated, unfortunately Garcia continued traveling through the school zone at an unsafe speed. As Officers entered the area of Prospect Point School, numerous individuals were pointing to the south to indicate the direction Garcia had driven.

Officers reengaged in a pursuit with Garcia in the area of Cottonwood Road in the County of Walla Walla. Garcia had difficulty navigating a turn in the gravel on Cottonwood Road causing his vehicle to strike a bank and flatten a tire. This lead to Garcia fleeing the vehicle on foot.

Law Enforcement Officers from Walla Walla Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Department, and Federal Fish and Wildlife established a perimeter while two separate K9 teams were deployed to search for Garcia. Garcia was located in a ravine and placed under arrest on probable cause for Assault in the 2nd degree and Eluding a police vehicle, but of which are felony charges."