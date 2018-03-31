Radio Journalism Workshop Coming to the Tri-Cities - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Radio Journalism Workshop Coming to the Tri-Cities

RICHLAND- It's never too early for teens to start thinking about their futures. If any of you out there are interested in journalism, then you're in luck.

The first ever radio journalism workshop in coming to the Tri-Cities, and professional journalists from all over will be there mentoring students.

 

The program, geared towards teaching 16 to18-year-olds, teaches them how to write, edit, record and interview just as a professional journalist would.

 

WSU Tri-Cities is partnering with North West Public Broadcasting and KUOW Radio Active to make this free event happen.  

One of the sponsors, Anna King, is an award winning journalist and she says during the event, students will be able to create their own original content.

 

"We are so excited to hear the stories of eastern Washington and of Mid-Columbia right here," said Anna King. "We really want our youth to tell their stories."

 

Marvin Marcelo is the general manager of North West Public Broadcasting and he says during this time of fast paced news- this event is crucial in teaching students how to maintain accurate journalism.

 

"It's incredibly important for young people who are getting into the business to understand how credible we need to be," said Marcelo. "We need to be [truthful] in our stories and then tell those stories so that the message doesn't get mixed up."

 

The workshop will take place Saturday, April 14th and Sunday, April 15th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

For more information on how to apply you can visit the link below:

 

http://bit.ly/2BzdCZO or you can email lila@kuow.org

