Gov. Inslee signs bill to make March 31st Cesar Chavez Day

YAKIMA- Chants of people saying "Si se puede" were led by Governor Jay Inslee Saturday morning because March 31st will go down in the books as Cesar Chavez day.

Governor Inslee came down to Yakima to personally sign House Bill 1939 which acknowledges March 31st as Cesar Chavez day in the state of Washington.

Chavez, a farm worker advocate and social justice champion, fought for justice and representation during his career as an organizer in California from the 1950s onward.

Inslee said the bill recognizes more than just Chavez's hard work. It keeps the memory alive of the man who continues to inspire millions of farm workers in the country and in Yakima.

<"This is a place that really recognizes the importance of the people who provide us food and every apple we eat, every time we sit down for dinner it's because of a lot of people from Yakima who work really really hard. The memory of Cesar Chavez is important to make sure those people have food on the table themselves.">

Inslee was joined by Paul Chavez, Cesar's son. Inslee acknowledged Paul as the Washingtonian of the day and Paul recognized Inslee as the ''Chavista'' for the day.

Both Paul and Inslee agreed the bill is a reflection of how far farm workers have come and how much more they can achieve.