U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Walla Walla District employees work to restore power in Puerto Rico
SAN JOSE, Puerto Rico- It's been more than six months since Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico. And while most of the island now has electricity and running water, some areas feel completely forgotten. So to help, nineteen Army Corps of Engineers from Walla Walla were deployed on March 18th to assist FEMA with relief efforts. Action Officer Kevin Kuhar said their team is stationed in San Jose for 45 days. They are specifically working on providing temporary g...More >>
Goose Ridge Winery in Richland now offers canned wine
RICHLAND: Goose Ridge in Richland has come up with a unique way to drink wine just in time for spring and summer. The winery recently came up with the idea to can their wine and the canned product is called "Cascadian outfitters." Taylor Monson, the wineries account sales manager, says it comes from 100 percent estate juice. Taylor also says not only is the wine 100 percent estate juice, but what makes it unique is that it's made locally in the Tri-Cities.
Radio Journalism Workshop Coming to the Tri-Cities
RICHLAND- It's never too early for teens to start thinking about their futures. If any of you out there are interested in journalism, then you're in luck. The first ever radio journalism workshop in coming to the Tri-Cities, and professional journalists from all over will be there mentoring students. The program, geared towards teaching 16 to18-year-olds, teaches them how to write, edit, record and interview just as a professional journalist would.
Law enforcement in Walla Walla arrest man who made threats with a gun
Police and deputies out of Walla Walla have arrested a man who made threats with a gun.More >>
Police investigating crash involving pedestrian near Kennewick High School
Kennewick police are looking into a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.More >>
Bomb Squad removes grenade in Benton County
Kennewick police say they found what could be a live grenade near the Benton-Franklin Fairgrounds.More >>
Suspect in custody after afternoon shooting in Pasco
Pasco Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.More >>
Possible bobcat sighting on Badger Mountain
The Benton County Parks District had a report this morning of a possible bobcat sighting within the Preserve.More >>
Dog shot and killed in Pasco
Police say the boxer was shot eight times.More >>
Yakima police investigate shooting
It happened about 4:30 Thursday morning near H Street and 7th Street.More >>
