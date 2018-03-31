Goose Ridge Winery in Richland now offers canned wine - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Goose Ridge Winery in Richland now offers canned wine

Posted: Updated:

RICHLAND: Goose Ridge in Richland has come up with a unique way to drink wine just in time for spring and summer.

The winery recently came up with the idea to can their wine and the canned product is called "Cascadian outfitters." Taylor Monson, the wineries account sales manager, says it comes from 100 percent estate juice.

Taylor also says not only is the wine 100 percent estate juice, but what makes it unique is that it's made locally in the Tri-Cities. She says basically everything about the product is unique, including the product's mascot.

"I wanted to put together a brand that was focused on the Pacific Northwest, so what better mascot than Mr. Sasquatch here?" said Monson.

The idea behind canning the wine comes from a family-had experience.

"We are a very outdoorsy family and we thought of doing things outdoors," said Monson. "We thought of all the places we can't take a bottle of wine, but we can take a can of wine."

The cans come in three flavors: Rose Wine, Chardonnay and a Red Wine Blend. Each can contains about half a bottle of wine, so you're really getting more bang for your buck.

Taylor Monson says the wine is currently on sale in the 4 Goose Ridge tasting rooms which are located in Walla Walla, Richland, Level-worth and Wooden-Ville.

In the near future the winery hopes to have their products up in retail stores locally and eventually expand nation-wide.

The cans will be sold in the tasting rooms for about $30.00 per 6 pack of wine, and in retail stores for about $5.00 for each individual can.

The "Cascadian Outfitters" launch date will happen April 27th through the 29th during the wineries open hours.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Walla Walla District employees work to restore power in Puerto Rico

    Walla Walla Army Corps of Engineers work to restore power in Puerto Rico

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:02:05 GMT
    Kreg Buryta (USACE QA) and contractor personnel (Louis Berger Group) working on a generatorKreg Buryta (USACE QA) and contractor personnel (Louis Berger Group) working on a generator

    SAN JOSE, Puerto Rico- It's been more than six months since Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico. And while most of the island now has electricity and running water, some areas feel completely forgotten.   So to help, nineteen Army Corps of Engineers from Walla Walla were deployed on March 18th to assist FEMA with relief efforts.  Action Officer Kevin Kuhar said their team is stationed in San Jose for 45 days. They are specifically working on providing temporary g...

    More >>

    SAN JOSE, Puerto Rico- It's been more than six months since Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico. And while most of the island now has electricity and running water, some areas feel completely forgotten.   So to help, nineteen Army Corps of Engineers from Walla Walla were deployed on March 18th to assist FEMA with relief efforts.  Action Officer Kevin Kuhar said their team is stationed in San Jose for 45 days. They are specifically working on providing temporary g...

    More >>

  • Goose Ridge Winery in Richland now offers canned wine

    Goose Ridge Winery in Richland now offers canned wine

    Saturday, March 31 2018 7:51 PM EDT2018-03-31 23:51:35 GMT
    RICHLAND: Goose Ridge in Richland has come up with a unique way to drink wine just in time for spring and summer. The winery recently came up with the idea to can their wine and the canned product is called "Cascadian outfitters." Taylor Monson, the wineries account sales manager, says it comes from 100 percent estate juice. Taylor also says not only is the wine 100 percent estate juice, but what makes it unique is that it's made locally in the Tri-Cities. S...More >>
    RICHLAND: Goose Ridge in Richland has come up with a unique way to drink wine just in time for spring and summer. The winery recently came up with the idea to can their wine and the canned product is called "Cascadian outfitters." Taylor Monson, the wineries account sales manager, says it comes from 100 percent estate juice. Taylor also says not only is the wine 100 percent estate juice, but what makes it unique is that it's made locally in the Tri-Cities. S...More >>

  • Radio Journalism Workshop Coming to the Tri-Cities

    Radio Journalism Workshop Coming to the Tri-Cities

    Saturday, March 31 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-03-31 22:29:10 GMT
    RICHLAND- It's never too early for teens to start thinking about their futures. If any of you out there are interested in journalism, then you're in luck. The first ever radio journalism workshop in coming to the Tri-Cities, and professional journalists from all over will be there mentoring students.   The program, geared towards teaching 16 to18-year-olds, teaches them how to write, edit, record and interview just as a professional journalist would.   WSU Tri-Citie...More >>
    RICHLAND- It's never too early for teens to start thinking about their futures. If any of you out there are interested in journalism, then you're in luck. The first ever radio journalism workshop in coming to the Tri-Cities, and professional journalists from all over will be there mentoring students.   The program, geared towards teaching 16 to18-year-olds, teaches them how to write, edit, record and interview just as a professional journalist would.   WSU Tri-Citie...More >>
    •   