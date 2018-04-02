Heavy snow closes Snoqualmie Pass

Ellensburg, WA- Heavy snow forced Snoqualmie Pass to close in both directions Sunday night.

I-90 is closed eastbound near North Bend and westbound near Ellensburg.



The Washington Department of Transportation hopes to have the road reopened by 8 a.m. When it reopens, chains will be required eastbound near Denny Creek and westbound near Gold Creek.



As a reminder, you can keep your studded tires on until April 15-th.