Yakima Sheriff's Office investigating after truck crashes into home

Selah, WA- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a truck crashed into a home outside of Selah.

Deputies say it happened about 10 p.m. Monday night near north Wenas road and Peterson lane.

A 16-year-old driving a truck veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a woman in a car.

The collision sent the truck across a field and into the side of a house.

The cars were both totaled, but thankfully no one was injured.

The teen driver was given a citation, but deputies don't believe drugs or alcohol were involved.