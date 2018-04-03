Yakima Sheriff's Office investigating after truck crashes into h - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima Sheriff's Office investigating after truck crashes into home

Posted: Updated:

Selah, WA- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a truck crashed into a home outside of Selah. 

Deputies say it happened about 10 p.m. Monday night near north Wenas road and Peterson lane. 

A 16-year-old driving a truck veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a woman in a car. 

The collision sent the truck across a field and into the side of a house. 

The cars were both totaled, but thankfully no one was injured. 

The teen driver was given a citation, but deputies don't believe drugs or alcohol were involved. 

