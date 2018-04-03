Two Marine pilots make emergency landing at Yakima Air Terminal - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Two Marine pilots make emergency landing at Yakima Air Terminal

Posted:

YAKIMA, WA - Two Marine pilots are safe after they had to make an emergency landing at the Yakima Air Terminal just after 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The pilots then had to figure out what mechanical issues one of their AV 8 Harrier Aircraft was having to force them to land.

Just after 1:00 p.m., the airport got word from air traffic control that the aircraft were inbound due to an emergency. In less than 15 minutes, emergency crews were in place and a short time later both Harriers landed safely.

Both pilots had taken off from Naval Air Station Whidbey in Oak Harbor, and they are okay.

The Yakima Air Terminal is a primary location for any type of emergency as planes are making their way toward Seattle. Airport employees train every year to address emergency concerns and have a system in place to properly notify to all emergency responders to respond to any incidents.

