Yakima hops to be used for the royal wedding brew

YAKIMA, WA - As many people know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married fairly soon... but what you might not know is that a Yakima staple will be a part of the celebrations.

If you're wondering what part of Yakima will contribute to the royal wedding, the answer is simple: hops.

"Windsor and Eton Brewery out of the United Kingdom will be using our Simcoe hops in the upcoming brew for the royal wedding," said Alex Rumbolz, communications and outreach manager for YCH Hops.

YCH Hops carries a variety of hops, and says they have located which one of their farmers grows this one in particular.

"We actually had the privilege of going over to the UK last month and meeting directly with the brewer, who said that with an assortment of British hops that they used for this beer that they used Simcoe, which is one of our staple hops and we were able to trace it back to the farm," said Rumbolz.

And that farm is no other than Perrault Farms in Toppenish, which is owned by Jason Perrault along with the hop breeding company that originally bred the very popular hop back in the year 2000.

"Almost every craft brewery in the country is either currently using or has used Simcoe hops," said Rumbolz.

YCH Hops produces the most hops than any other company in the entire continent, and that's probably what got them noticed to be a part of the royal wedding that will be taking place on May 19.