Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

Posted: Updated:

WAPATO, WA (AP) - A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds.
 
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the audit released Monday says a large sum of money appears to be missing from Wapato City Hall. The financial blunder appears to have happened before Mayor Juan "Eddy" Orozco took office in early December.
 
The funding loss is under investigation.
 
The audit recommends the city take steps to better safeguard public funds across several city operations, including its jail, police department, cemetery, use of credit cards and the handling of cash and billings.
 
Orozco says since he took office he has worked aggressively to restructure city management and staff. He says the restructuring efforts will improve efficiency and save $470,000 annually in salary alone.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

  • Yakima hops to be used for the royal wedding brew

    Yakima hops to be used for the royal wedding brew

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:18:11 GMT

    As many people know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married fairly soon... but what you might not know is that a Yakima staple will be a part of the celebrations. 

    More >>

    As many people know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married fairly soon... but what you might not know is that a Yakima staple will be a part of the celebrations. 

    More >>

  • Murder trial underway for MoneyTree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for MoneyTree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:06:20 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>
    •   