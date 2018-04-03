Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

WAPATO, WA (AP) - A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds.



The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the audit released Monday says a large sum of money appears to be missing from Wapato City Hall. The financial blunder appears to have happened before Mayor Juan "Eddy" Orozco took office in early December.



The funding loss is under investigation.



The audit recommends the city take steps to better safeguard public funds across several city operations, including its jail, police department, cemetery, use of credit cards and the handling of cash and billings.



Orozco says since he took office he has worked aggressively to restructure city management and staff. He says the restructuring efforts will improve efficiency and save $470,000 annually in salary alone.