Curious About Electric Cars?

Event Location: Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive, Richland, WA

Event Date: April 8, 2018

Time of the Event: From 1-4 pm, with a presentation at 3.

Local Electric Vehicle owners and enthusiasts will celebrate Earth Month on Sunday April 8 from 1 to 4, with a presentation at 3 pm, at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive, Richland WA. Garrett Brown a local EV owner will present information on currently available and future electric vehicles, local charging infrastructure and the relative environmental benefits of electric vehicles. Attendees will have an opportunity to examine various vehicles ask questions and speak with local owners. Test rides may be given. Presented by Green Party of the Mid-Columbia.