Book Signing

Event Location: Barnes & Noble, Northtown Mall, 4750 North Division Street, Spokane, WA 99207

Event Date: April 28, 2018

Time of the Event: 1:00-5:00 p.m.

Newly-published author, Francee Strain, will be signing copies of her book "No Ordinary Invitation: Called to Live a Life of Eternal Purpose." Barnes & Noble (509)482-4235 https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2997