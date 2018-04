Vibe Music Center Proudly Presents The Lion King

Event Location: Kennewick High School; 500 S. Dayton Street; Kennewick, WA 99336

Event Date: April 20, April 21, April 26, April 27 and April 28

Time of the Event: 7:00 p.m. showing for all dates; additional 2:00 p.m. showing for April 21 and April 28

Tickets available for pre-sale now by calling 509.572.2555 or stopping by Vibe Music Center at 418 Kellogg Street, Suite E in Kennewick. Tickets may also be purchased at the door of the event.