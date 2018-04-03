Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter KNDU/O - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Posted on 04/03/18

WEEKEND SPORTS ANCHOR/REPORTER

KNDU/KNDO-TV and SWX Sports is seeking applicants for a Weekend Sports anchor and Wednesday-Friday Sports Reporter.  KNDU/KNDO is a top-rated NBC affiliate in the beautiful Pacific Northwest with an aggressive news operation embracing all current platforms of news distribution.  We're a great place to start your journalism career.

We're looking for a multi-talented candidate with the ability to shoot, edit, and write for broadcast and internet.  The position requires anchoring and producing sports segments for our daily newscasts, as well as play-by-play announcing opportunities and other special projects for our digital sports channel.  We’re looking for candidates who love local sports.  Show us examples of stories you’ve done that engage and entertain even the non-sports fan.  Organizational skills are very important, as well as a good driving record.  A college degree in journalism or related field is required.

We plan to fill this position immediately.  If interested, send your resume, cover letter, references, and an internet link to your resume reel to jana.gray@nbcrightnow.

