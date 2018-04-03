Spring break safety tips

UNITED STATES - Millions of families are on spring break this week, and a few tips can help keep your vacation a safe one!

First, if you're going to be in the sun - sunscreen is critical.

The CDC says the sun's ultraviolet rays can damage skin in as little as 15 minutes.

Sunscreen should have a sun protection factor of at least 15, though many dermatologists suggest an SPF of 30.

Also, check the expiration dates on your products left over from last summer. Sunscreens generally have a shelf life of no more than 3 years.

Second, splash parks are increasingly popular vacation spots, especially for families with young children.

But beware! Experts at the Centers for Disease Control say that the spray water can rinse contaminants like dirt, vomit and diarrhea down into the water holding area, and be sprayed again.

It's important to teach children not to drink the water at splash parks, and keep anyone with an upset stomach out of the water.

Third, if you're spending spring break on the river - everyone on board should wear properly fitting life jackets at all times.

Also, keep the drinks alcohol-free. The CDC reports alcohol is a contributing factor in about 1 out of 5 boating deaths.

Make sure the boat has been maintained properly to cut the risk for carbon monoxide poisoning.