Soul Sisters outreach program for domestic violence victims

PASCO, WA - A local non-profit is partnering with a local photographer to help victims of sex trafficking and domestic violence regain their confidence.

"If we can get outside of our own box and help other people, it changes," said Faith Hovde, image expert at Emerald Studios. "It's how the world is changed."

The Tri-Cities Dream Center is partnering with Hovde in kicking off its newest initiative called Soul Sisters.

Soul Sisters is an outreach program to help teens and women dealing with issues of domestic violence and sex trafficking. Their work is centered around mentorship, and by collaborating with other agencies and companies like Emerald Studios. The Dream Center's goal is to aid at-risk and marginalized women reach their full potential.

"We realize that just because someone has been impacted by something that is really difficult or challenging to go through, doesn't mean that they don't have inner beauty and strength," said Jayme Finch, a board member with the Tri-Cities Dream Center.

To kick off the project, the partnership is holding a clothing drive in conjunction with Emerald Studios' campaign "Purge With Purpose," where Hovde hosts videos directed toward helping women clean out their closets in a purposeful way and donating items that they once loved to those that need them.

Hovde hopes this work will inspire women to look past their material possessions and give those less fortunate the tools they need to feel better about themselves, which often gets lost when going through a difficult time.

"There's something that happens to a woman when things are taken from them, and changes the way you think about yourself, it really changes the way you present yourself but also it changes the things you do and the things you say about yourself."

In addition to the clothing drive - which is going on all this month - the Dream Center is holding a vision night next Thursday, April 12 at Cornerstone Church in Pasco, where potential volunteers can learn more on how they can get involved.

Visit their website at http://tricitiesdreamcenter.org/

Or their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tricitiesdreamcenter/