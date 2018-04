Strides of Strength

Event Location: Lord of Life Lutheran Church 640 North Columbia Center Boulevard, Kennewick, WA 99336

Event Date: April 21, 2018

Time of the Event: 10:30 am

SARC is hosting a march for community members who would like to show their support to crime victims and survivors. Our 12th Annual Strides of Strength will be held this year on Saturday, April 21. Registration is FREE and will begin at 10:30am and opening ceremonies at 11:00am. Please contact 374-5391 with any questions.