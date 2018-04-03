Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

Posted:

YAKIMA, WA - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. To support the cause, Aspen Victim Advocacy Services (a service of Comprehensive Healthcare) is hosting the #Ibelieve Walk/Run on April 28.

The walk/run will begin at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima starting at 9am on April 28. The 5K walk/run route will run along the Greenway and is open to all ages.

The purpose of the walk/run is to raise awareness of sexual assault in Central Washington and generate funds for Aspen Victim Advocacy Services. The walk/run is meant to get community members thinking about sexual assault and its implications as well as inspire and empower our community to take action.

The last day to register is April 15th. To register for the event, go to: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ef4p4wbk357c8394&llr=wcmhfytab

