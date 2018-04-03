Three new airport hangars coming to the Tri-Cities Airport

PASCO, WA - The Tri-Cities Airport will see three new hangars constructed this year, with several additional projects to improve the airport planned for the future.

The airport is already home to over 100 different aircraft, from multiple and single-engine airplanes to helicopters. These aircraft are stored in the hangars either for maintenance, to protect them from the weather, or other operations.

The project would cost several million dollars and would be privately funded. One of the new 18,000 square foot hangars will be built on the west side of the airfield.

Airport Director Buck Taft believes some of the growth of the airport has to do with the Tri-Cities' booming economy.

"You don't see growth like that; it's more when there is a positive in a strong economy is when you see the growth on the general aviation side of things," said Taft.

He adds they are working with Fed-Ex to expand their facility, and they're also replacing some of the old World War II-era concrete and putting new asphalt down.

There are still negotiation talks for one of the hangars, but Taft says that all indications lead to a positive outcome.