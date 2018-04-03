Three new airport hangars coming to the Tri-Cities Airport - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Three new airport hangars coming to the Tri-Cities Airport

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Alfredo Llanos, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

PASCO, WA - The Tri-Cities Airport will see three new hangars constructed this year, with several additional projects to improve the airport planned for the future.

The airport is already home to over 100 different aircraft, from multiple and single-engine airplanes to helicopters. These aircraft are stored in the hangars either for maintenance, to protect them from the weather, or other operations.

The project would cost several million dollars and would be privately funded. One of the new 18,000 square foot hangars will be built on the west side of the airfield.

Airport Director Buck Taft believes some of the growth of the airport has to do with the Tri-Cities' booming economy.

"You don't see growth like that; it's more when there is a positive in a strong economy is when you see the growth on the general aviation side of things," said Taft.

He adds they are working with Fed-Ex to expand their facility, and they're also replacing some of the old World War II-era concrete and putting new asphalt down.

There are still negotiation talks for one of the hangars, but Taft says that all indications lead to a positive outcome.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   