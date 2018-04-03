Last-minute tips for filing your taxes

YAKIMA, WA - Have you done your taxes? If you haven't, don't worry... this year you have two extra days to get them done.

Gina Oppliger, an accountant at Villbrandt, Stark & Moorer says that those who file their taxes after the deadline of April 17 could end up paying more. She recommends that those who are filing late submit a 4868 Form, which gives you a six-month extension. That extension is only to file not to pay, and for those owing money, penalties and interest fees can add up.

As for those of you wondering how to get the most money back, Oppliger says filing with an accountant that is experienced is best.

"Make sure you go to somebody who is educated and is experienced, number one," said Oppliger. "They should have the best ideas of all the different credits that are available to you. There are a lot of awesome credits that can be used: earned income credit, make sure you use the child tax credit."

Another tip Oppliger recommends is that people go in ready with all of their receipts and expenses added up, because some accountants charge by the hour and some by the form.

For those of you looking to save even more money and considering filing your taxes online for free, Oppliger recommends going through the IRS website if you have a simple 1040 Form.