PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

RICHLAND, WA - PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts.

The ceremony happened today at the WSU Tri-Cities campus, and had multiple speakers including U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, who is a supporter of the environmentally friendly biofuels among other scientific advancements. This isn't the first time WSU and PNNL have worked together - they have a history in providing hands-on experiences for students that lead to career opportunities.

WSU President Kirk Schulz says this collaboration is a closer step to his drive to 25 Plan.

"It means we can apply for more research grants," Schulz said. "We can have students from around the U.S. that might not look at coming to do a PHd at Washington State University now decide 'Hey, I'm going to WSU because of this partnership.' We talk about elevating our game nationally and internationally. This is an important step."

These new institutes mean that some WSU faculty will have the opportunity to perform research at the labs and for PNNL researchers to teach and research at the University.

Both institutes believe that this will help find solutions to challenges neither could do alone or easily.