88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

COLLEGE PLACE, WA - Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street.

The hold that prescription opiates have on pain sufferers can hit at any age, including someone's twilight years.

"To anybody who's on these things, opioids of any kind of description, you're looking for a casket nail if you don't get off of them," said Duane Kusler, a retired preacher and opioid survivor.

88-year-old Kusler knows the feel of that grip firsthand.

"I could not hold what an evil man I became," he said.

Last year, Kusler became addicted to opioids after being diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia, a rare chronic pain condition affecting the nerve that carries sensation from your face to your brain - and living with it - even the slightest touch or action like brushing your teeth can cause excruciating pain.

After weeks of suffering, Kusler went to the hospital, where doctors gave him his first opiate prescription. Not long after, Kusler says his personality completely changed... to the point where he didn't even recognize himself.

"It changes how you drive, how you treat people, how you treat your family," Kusler explained.

But now, four months into recovery, Kusler's message is clear: opioids can affect anyone and parents need to be aware.