Man arrested after early morning chase

Pasco, WA- A man is now in police custody after an early morning chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies. 

It started about 2:15 Wednesday morning when a Kennewick police officer tried to pull over Ricky Martinez. Instead of stopping, he sped off across in blue bridge into Pasco. 

That's when both Pasco Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office got involved. 

They got two of his tires with a spike strip near Glade just south of Alder street, but he still didn't stop. 

Martinez was arrested after a pit maneuver, when tried running away. He's facing multiple charges, including eluding, possession of meth, and three previous warrants.  

    Wednesday, April 4 2018

