Evening Anchor KNDU/O - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA

Posted on 04/04/18

KNDU/KNDO TV in Tri-Cities and Yakima, Washington in Beautiful Pacific Northwest is looking for an evening anchor.  We are looking for not just a ‘reader’ but leader in our newsroom. Social Media and being a team player is a must for this position.  We're looking for a multi-talented candidate with the ability to produce and anchor two weekend newscasts, shoot, edit, and write for broadcast and internet.  Organizational skills are very important, as well as a good driving record.  A college degree in journalism or related field is required. Must be able to pass a pre-employment drug test. Please send your resume and link to your reel to jana.gray@nbcrightnow.com or mail to Jana Gray, News Director 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, Washington.

