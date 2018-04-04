Dinner River Cruise

Event Location: Portland Spirit/Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler at the Clover Island boat dock

Event Date: April 26th

Time of the Event: 5:30 pm

The Order of Sons and Daughters of Italy in America has just announced their 2nd. Annual Dinner Cruise on the Columbia River. If you are of Italian Heritage and would like to join a great group of folks, please join us Thursday April 26th, at the Clover Island Inn boat dock. We will board the Portland Spirit/Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler at 5:30pm and cruise from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. To make reservations and pick your menu please call 1-800-224-3900 or 1-053-224-3900. The Order of Sons and Daughters of Italy in America is a fraternal organization offering college scholarships and supporting local charities. The focus of our group is to perpetuate the Italian culture and heritage. We would like all Italian Americans to know and understand their Italian heritage. We meet as a group the last Tuesday of each month at 5:30pm for dinner and a business meeting at Bella Italia Ristorante, 7000 Okanogan Place, Kennewick, Washington. Please join us. CIAO!