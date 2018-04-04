Cindy Shirley becomes first female crew chief for Miss HomeStreet

TRI-CITIES, WA - Less than two months from today, The H-1 Unlimited hydroplanes will be hitting the water down at the Columbia River for 2018 hydrotesting. This, of course, includes the U-1 Miss HomeStreet, who made a bit of history today.

Miss HomeStreet Bank announced that it has named Cindy Shirley its new crew chief, who becomes the first woman to ever hold the leadership position on a championship-level team in the turbine-era of professional hydroplane racing.

The U-1 Miss HomeStreet Bank hydroplane team suffered a big loss earlier this year when longtime crew chief Dan Hoover passed away.

Shirley has been in charge of driver safety systems, general cockpit maintenance, and also communicates with the driver during races. When not racing, she is the director of the Office of Research at the University of Washington Bothell.