Evening Anchor KNDU/O

Posted on 04/04/18

EVENING ANCHOR

KNDU/KNDO TV in Tri-Cities and Yakima, Washington in Beautiful Pacific Northwest is looking for an evening anchor. We are looking for not just a ‘reader’ but leader in our newsroom. Social Media and being a team player is a must for this position. We're looking for a multi-talented candidate with the ability to anchor four evening newscasts and produce one half hour newscast. Candidates must be able to shoot, edit, and write for broadcast and internet. Organizational skills are very important, as well as a good driving record. A college degree in journalism or related field is required. Must be able to pass a pre-employment drug test. Please send your resume and link to your reel to jana.gray@nbcrightnow.com or mail to Jana Gray, News Director 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, Washington.