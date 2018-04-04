Dialed In: Energy Northwest CEO waves 'bon voyage'

RICHLAND, WA - A man from humble beginnings in the midwest became known as one of, if not the highest paid main in Tri-Cities. Mark Reddemann is the CEO of Energy Northwest. Or rather, he was. He recently boarded a 30 hour flight with his wife bound for the United Arab Emirates where he will work for the next few years.

If you don't know Energy Northwest runs the Columbia Generating Station which is about ten miles north of Richland. It's the only nuclear power plant in the entire northwest. What exactly do they do out there and how did Mr. Reddemann spend his time at the site? Click the video to find out.