Northwest Heat 5G wins Washington State Championship

TRI-CITIES, WA - On the weekend of March 16-18, 2018, the top teams in the state met in Spokane to battle it out for the annual Washington Middle School Basketball Championship. After a long regular season playing against other teams in our area, the State Basketball Championship offered the Northwest Heat fifth grade club team the shot to compete against fresh faces from all corners of the state and teams of the highest caliber.

The fifth grade team led by Head Coach James Fiander of West Richland went undefeated in the tournament, scoring over 170 points in total. All of the Northwest Heat players are from the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas.

Being a coach at any level can be challenging and requires commitment and dedication. Head Coach Fiander has passion for the game and for this team. Fiander has been coaching for many years, and his coaching style focuses on developing strong fundamentals and work ethic while providing a supportive family fun environment that goes beyond the basketball court.

Northwest Heat 5G Basketball Team will be competing in many tournaments in 2018. Like their page on Facebook and follow them as they shine!