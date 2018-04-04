Local favorite Andrae's Kitchen to be featured on the Travel ChannelPosted: Updated:
Local favorite Andrae's Kitchen to be featured on the Travel Channel
A local restaurant will soon make its debut on the Travel Channel. Andrae's Kitchen will be featured on an episode of "Food Paradise."More >>
Tiny house craze hits close to home
Tucked away in Walla Walla is a company that brings new meaning to the word "downsize."More >>
Northwest Heat 5G wins Washington State Championship
On the weekend of March 16-18, 2018, the top teams in the state met in Spokane to battle it out for the annual Washington Middle School Basketball Championship.More >>
Dialed In: Energy Northwest CEO waves 'bon voyage'
Mark Reddemann is the CEO of Energy Northwest. Or rather, he was.More >>
Cindy Shirley becomes first female crew chief for Miss HomeStreet
Less than two months from today, The H-1 Unlimited hydroplanes will be hitting the water down at the Columbia River for 2018 hydrotesting.More >>
Man arrested after early morning chase
It started about 2:15 Wednesday morning when a Kennewick police officer tried to pull over Ricky Martinez.More >>
National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla
Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago.More >>
PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations
PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts.More >>
88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction
Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street.More >>
Three new airport hangars coming to the Tri-Cities Airport
The Tri-Cities Airport will see three new hangars constructed this year, with several additional projects to improve the airport planned for the future.More >>
