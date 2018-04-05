Two young men steal from Kennewick store - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Two young men steal from Kennewick store

Posted: Updated:

Kennewick, WA- Kennewick police are hoping you can help them solve a theft. 
KPD says they caught two men on surveillance video stealing  hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a store in the mall
If you have any information you're asked to call KPD at 628 0333. You can also provide an anonymous tip by calling Tri-Cities Crimestoppers at (800) 222-8477.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures