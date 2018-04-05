Benton County warns about possible flooding - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Benton County warns about possible flooding

Benton City, WA- The Benton County Office of Emergency Management is warning people in Benton City to be careful of flooding this weekend, especially near the Yakima River. 

The water level is about five feet right now, but by Monday they say it could be as high as 10 and a half feet. 

