Marine law enforcement training this week

RICHLAND, WA - If you passed by the Columbia Point Marina Park on Wednesday, you may have noticed several sheriff's departments out on the river.

The departments were at the marina going through some basic water training and reviewing boating laws. This training is important because it's new information to some officers, and some have never even been on a boat.

Officers today learned how to tie knots and go through scenarios that will help them be prepared - something one of the training deputies believes is very important.

"It's critical. One of the tasks that law enforcement has throughout the state is to make sure that the boating public is safe and to be there and be able to respond and keep our waterways safe," said Deputy John Giudice with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office.

Officers go to class in the morning, and then hit the waters in the afternoon.

This training takes place here about once a year and about five different departments from all over the state participate. The course will continue throughout the week, so if you see any sirens in the waters in the next couple of days, don't be alarmed.