Central Washington Agriculture Museum open for the season

UNION GAP, WA - The Central Washington Agriculture Museum is back open for the season!

Complete with over 33 exhibits and a brand new Horse & Buggy Exhibit - there's tons of fun for the family. Guided tours are available, or you can take a self guided tour on foot or by car.

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free but donations are welcome. The museum is located at 4508 Main St, Union Gap, WA 98903. (Located in Fullbright Park at the base of Ahtanum Ridge). For any questions or more information call 509-457-8735.