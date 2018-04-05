U.S. Postal Service releases annual dog attack city rankings

U.S. Postal Service releases annual dog attack city rankingsPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Community Risk Reduction Program confirms first smoke alarm “save”
Community Risk Reduction Program confirms first smoke alarm “save”
The City of Pasco Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Program serves as the focal point of a collaborative effort with City departments, community partners and social services to identify, mitigate, and reduce the dependence of “at risk” populations on emergency services.More >>
The City of Pasco Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Program serves as the focal point of a collaborative effort with City departments, community partners and social services to identify, mitigate, and reduce the dependence of “at risk” populations on emergency services.More >>
Marine law enforcement training this week
Marine law enforcement training this week
If you passed by the Columbia Point Marina Park on Wednesday, you may have noticed several sheriff's departments out on the river.More >>
If you passed by the Columbia Point Marina Park on Wednesday, you may have noticed several sheriff's departments out on the river.More >>
Benton County warns about possible flooding
Benton County warns about possible flooding
The water level is about five feet right now, but by Monday they say it could be as high as 10 and a half feet.More >>
The water level is about five feet right now, but by Monday they say it could be as high as 10 and a half feet.More >>
Two young men steal from Kennewick store
Two young men steal from Kennewick store
KPD says they caught two men on surveillance video stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a store in the mall.More >>
KPD says they caught two men on surveillance video stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a store in the mall.More >>
Local favorite Andrae's Kitchen to be featured on the Travel Channel
Local favorite Andrae's Kitchen to be featured on the Travel Channel
A local restaurant will soon make its debut on the Travel Channel. Andrae's Kitchen will be featured on an episode of "Food Paradise."More >>
A local restaurant will soon make its debut on the Travel Channel. Andrae's Kitchen will be featured on an episode of "Food Paradise."More >>
Tiny house craze hits close to home
Tiny house craze hits close to home
Tucked away in Walla Walla is a company that brings new meaning to the word "downsize."More >>
Tucked away in Walla Walla is a company that brings new meaning to the word "downsize."More >>
Northwest Heat 5G wins Washington State Championship
Northwest Heat 5G wins Washington State Championship
On the weekend of March 16-18, 2018, the top teams in the state met in Spokane to battle it out for the annual Washington Middle School Basketball Championship.More >>
On the weekend of March 16-18, 2018, the top teams in the state met in Spokane to battle it out for the annual Washington Middle School Basketball Championship.More >>
Dialed In: Energy Northwest CEO waves 'bon voyage'
Dialed In: Energy Northwest CEO waves 'bon voyage'
Mark Reddemann is the CEO of Energy Northwest. Or rather, he was.More >>
Mark Reddemann is the CEO of Energy Northwest. Or rather, he was.More >>
Cindy Shirley becomes first female crew chief for Miss HomeStreet
Cindy Shirley becomes first female crew chief for Miss HomeStreet
Less than two months from today, The H-1 Unlimited hydroplanes will be hitting the water down at the Columbia River for 2018 hydrotesting.More >>
Less than two months from today, The H-1 Unlimited hydroplanes will be hitting the water down at the Columbia River for 2018 hydrotesting.More >>
Man arrested after early morning chase
Man arrested after early morning chase
It started about 2:15 Wednesday morning when a Kennewick police officer tried to pull over Ricky Martinez.More >>
It started about 2:15 Wednesday morning when a Kennewick police officer tried to pull over Ricky Martinez.More >>