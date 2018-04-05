Beautiful Weapons: the diversity of life

Event Location: Magnuson Theatre, Gonzaga University, Spokane, Wa

Event Date: 4/19/2018

Time of the Event: 4:30

The Gonzaga Repertory Dance Company, featuring Professor of Biology Brook Swanson as narrator, debuted this unexpected performance in December and has toured the Pacific Northwest this spring. The piece evolved from the collaborative teaching effort of an interdisciplinary First Year Seminar between Swanson and Assistant Professor of Dance Suzanne Ostersmith. This is your last opportunity to see this delightful amalgamation of how science can be depicted by dance, and how artists interpret science.