Furbabies Bakery in Richland welcomes all types of pets

RICHLAND, WA - Furbabies Bakery and Boutique is in Richland on George Washington Way, right by Howard Amon Park. They opened up last month and welcome all types of pets.

Right now, the store specializes in dog treats, but owners Melesa Bosley and Justin Hall say they are working on something for cats.

The treats are made with no preservatives and are a lot healthier than anything you can buy at the store for your dog.

Bosley and Hall believe that creating an environment where everyone feels welcome is their goal.

"We were making treats at home for our pets," Bosley said. "We wanted to create an environment where you could bring your pets with your families. For a lot of us, our pets are part of the family so we wanted to create that environment."

In case you were wondering, one of their most popular items is the maple bacon treat. They even make birthday cakes for dogs.

Furbabies will be at the Pet Expo this weekend and will have some of their treats for dogs to try.