Local woman's Ancestry.com test reveals her biological father is her parents' fertility doctor
A Benton County woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.More >>
Mister Mobile Auto Repair comes to you
How many times have we all dealt with car trouble and knew that finding a mechanic would be more trouble than it's worth? Well, not anymore.More >>
Furbabies Bakery in Richland welcomes all types of pets
Furbabies Bakery and Boutique is in Richland on George Washington Way, right by Howard Amon Park.More >>
Wallula feedlot settles air quality violations
Beef cattle feedlot, Simplot Feeders, LLP has agreed to pay a reduced fine and invest in a project that reduces small-particle pollution at their operation in Walla Walla County.More >>
Community Risk Reduction Program confirms first smoke alarm “save”
The City of Pasco Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Program serves as the focal point of a collaborative effort with City departments, community partners and social services to identify, mitigate, and reduce the dependence of “at risk” populations on emergency services.More >>
Marine law enforcement training this week
If you passed by the Columbia Point Marina Park on Wednesday, you may have noticed several sheriff's departments out on the river.More >>
Benton County warns about possible flooding
The water level is about five feet right now, but by Monday they say it could be as high as 10 and a half feet.More >>
Two young men steal from Kennewick store
KPD says they caught two men on surveillance video stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a store in the mall.More >>
Local favorite Andrae's Kitchen to be featured on the Travel Channel
A local restaurant will soon make its debut on the Travel Channel. Andrae's Kitchen will be featured on an episode of "Food Paradise."More >>
Tiny house craze hits close to home
Tucked away in Walla Walla is a company that brings new meaning to the word "downsize."More >>
