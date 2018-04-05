Mister Mobile Auto Repair comes to you

PASCO, WA - How many times have we all dealt with car trouble and knew that finding a mechanic would be more trouble than it's worth?

Well, not anymore. In Pasco, there's a new service that brings the repair shop right to your front door.

Last year, Timothy Plumb created Mister Mobile Auto Repair, a company that specializes in on-site car repair. Attached to his truck is a mobile command center, complete with all the tools he needs to get the job done quickly and efficiently, including diagnosing any issues that he can repair right then and there.

"We come to your house and we repair whatever's wrong with your car, we use the exact same parts the shop uses, the same warranty the shop uses, we just do it at your house instead of at the shop," Plumb said.

When asked what the best part of the job is, Plumb says it's the individual attention to all his clients. Instead of needing to talk to four or five different people to get a problem solved, his customers only have to talk to him.

Plumb says the flexibility of this type of work also allows for plenty of time with his family while still getting to help out his community, which is what he's always wanted.