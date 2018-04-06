Early morning crash closes Benton County road - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Benton County, WA- Weber Canyon Road is back open after an early morning semi-truck crash. 

According to Washington State Patrol, the truck was traveling eastbound on I-82 when it drove through a median, over an embankment and finally stopped on SR-225. 

The driver was cited for negligent driving. 
Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. 

