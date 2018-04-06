Commercial Producer KNDU/O

Posted on 04/06/18

COMMERCIAL PRODUCER

KNDU-TV has an immediate opening for a Commercial Producer . The successful candidate will have experience in non-linear editing, client relations, field production and camera operation. Knowledge of Adobe creative suite with emphasis using Adobe Premiere, After Effects preferred.

Visit kndu.com for more information and job requirements. KNDU-TV is an equal opportunity employer. EEO, women and minorities are encouraged to apply.

Email: Cameron.derrick@kndu.com .

Send Reels and Resumes to:

Cameron Derrick, Station Manager

KNDU-TV

3312 W. Kennewick Avenue

Kennewick, WA 99336