Clothing optional annual fun run approaches; and with it, draws controversy

LOON LAKE, WA - Dare to bare? The Kaniksu Ranch in Loon Lake, north of Spokane hosts the oldest "Bare Buns Fun Run" in the world. The rules have always been the same: clothing is optional and all ages are welcome. But not everyone thinks "all ages welcome" is a good idea.

Peter Maxwell spoke with the former director earlier today, who says there's nothing to worry about.

It started as an event at a convention in 1984 and has become an annual event. In the time since, the Bare Buns Fun Run has become a worldwide event, with similar races taking place all over the world.

"Had them from Scandinavia, England, and Italy."

But the original was born in Loon Lake, and takes place on the last Sunday of July.

This year's race is quickly approaching, and bringing controversy with it.

KHQ received a message on Facebook from a woman who could not believe the race is open to people as young as five years old.

Dave and Cathy Smith sat on the Fun Run board for seventeen years, and say they have never had a problem with age.

"Anyone with kids knows that kids don't want to wear their clothes any of the time, and they are comfortable with it," "It helps develop a positive self image, positive body image."

If people aren't comfortable, Smith says they have two options: don't come, or wear clothes.

Either way, Smith says they accept anyone for who they are.

"So we have a real variety of people from architects to attorneys to doctors, ministers, therapists, that all take part."

If you want to take part in the Bare Buns Fun Run, it's taking place Sunday, July 29 in Loon Lake.