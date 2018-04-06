Kadlec Healthplex handing out free medication lock boxes

RICHLAND, WA - On Saturday, April 7, the Kadlec Healthplex is giving out medication lock boxes as a part of their ongoing Zero Project.

The goal of the project is to create a safer community with zero substance abuse.

At the event tomorrow, committee members will be giving away small, medium, and large lock boxes. The small ones hold about 12 pill bottles and the larger ones hold nearly 48 pill bottles. In total, team members hope to give away nearly 700 lock boxes.

Jennifer Dorsett, a committee member for Project Zero, says the hope is to limit access for young kids and teenagers. This project also hits close to home for Dorsett.

"I personally have kids in my house, and I would love for every single one of these houses that my kids visit to have one of these boxes so I know that my kids are safe," Dorsett said. "As a community member, where you go and where you visit should be a safe place for you to visit."

These lock boxes aren't just meant to be used in homes. They're actually very versatile and you can take them almost anywhere.

"Even when you're traveling," explains Dorsett. "These travel boxes - you can travel with them and have medications locked up. A lot of accidental poisonings happen because little kids are going through suitcases and rummaging through stuff that they don't normally get to see."

If you're interested in picking up a lock box for your home, the event will take place at the Kadlec Healthplex in Richland Saturday from 8:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

Team members will also be handing out cable gun locks and taking up any unwanted, expired, or unused medications.