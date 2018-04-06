Local farmers concerned about potential tariffs on Chinese goodsPosted: Updated:
Cindy Shirley becomes first female crew chief for Miss HomeStreet
Less than two months from today, The H-1 Unlimited hydroplanes will be hitting the water down at the Columbia River for 2018 hydrotesting.More >>
Hanford worker okay after air filter stops working
It was a scary moment for a Hanford worker Thursday when the worker's battery powered respiratory air filter stopped working while he was in an area that required it.More >>
Local farmers concerned about potential tariffs on Chinese goods
The White House is downplaying concerns of an all-out trade war between the United States and China.More >>
Tips to keep your storage unit safe from burglaries
If you're a storage unit owner, it's time to keep a closer eye on your belongings.More >>
Kadlec Healthplex handing out free medication lock boxes
On Saturday, April 7, the Kadlec Healthplex is giving out medication lock boxes as a part of their ongoing Zero Project.More >>
Early morning crash closes Benton County road
Weber Canyon Road is back open after an early morning semi-truck crash.More >>
Local woman's Ancestry.com test reveals her biological father is her parents' fertility doctor
A Benton County woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.More >>
Mister Mobile Auto Repair comes to you
How many times have we all dealt with car trouble and knew that finding a mechanic would be more trouble than it's worth? Well, not anymore.More >>
Furbabies Bakery in Richland welcomes all types of pets
Furbabies Bakery and Boutique is in Richland on George Washington Way, right by Howard Amon Park.More >>
Wallula feedlot settles air quality violations
Beef cattle feedlot, Simplot Feeders, LLP has agreed to pay a reduced fine and invest in a project that reduces small-particle pollution at their operation in Walla Walla County.More >>
