Hanford worker okay after air filter stops working

RICHLAND, WA - It was a scary moment for a Hanford worker Thursday when the worker's battery powered respiratory air filter stopped working while he was in an area that required it.

The employee held their breath while leaving the area, and suffered chest pain and had some difficulty breathing. Fortunately, there was no contamination found on the worker, and they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This came days after the Department of Energy announced an investigation on the PFP for the contamination spread in the past.

The investigation will include an onsite visit and interviews with contractor employees, as well as documents that relate to anything under the investigation.