Food Truck Friday is back in Pasco - with more delicious food!

PASCO, WA - With warm weather finally heading our way, that means one thing: the return of the food trucks!

Pasco Specialty Kitchen kicked off its Food Truck Friday season. From now until the end of June, people of all ages can come down every Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to enjoy some of the best local restaurants the Tri-Cities has to offer.

The family-friendly event is jam-packed with music, activities for kids, and amazing food. Everything from cupcakes to gourmet hot dogs, there's something for everyone at the old farmer's market.

"I love doing the cupcake truck," said Emily Stredwick, a baker's assistant at Frost Me Sweet. "I love talking with everybody, and just seeing all walks of life everywhere, so much fun."

"We love coming to Food Truck Friday because it's a great local event," said Andrew Chilton, co-owner and operator for Doggie Style Gourmet. "We have a bunch of different food trucks out here. They're all hoping to bring local, great food to a place that's kind of known for for fast food franchises and stuff like that."

This year, visitors even get a new loyalty card and food specials every week, giving everyone the chance to buy local and give local.