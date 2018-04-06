Urban Kitchen graduates put their cooking skills to the test

YAKIMA, WA - The tables have turned - instead of children sitting down and waiting to be served dinner, they're the ones cooking it.

This is all part of the Urban Kitchen program, which gives kids the opportunity to explore their inner master chef.

Today's pop-up restaurant will display food made by teens who finished Urban Kitchen's three-month program. The free program focuses on teaching kids ages 10 to 18 culinary and business skills.

Today, the kids are putting those skills to the test as they prepare a German dinner for about 35 guests.

As the program comes to an end, one student shares her most memorable moment.

"[My] favorite thing about this program is that I feel everyone has learned that we're going to make mistakes in cooking and that's the only way that we are going to learn."

The dinner is taking place at the Yakima Museum, and Shawn Niles, director of the program says all proceeds will be funding the next three-month program, which will begin in about a month.