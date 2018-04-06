Urban Kitchen graduates put their cooking skills to the testPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Moneytree murder trial Thursday part 1
Moneytree murder trial Thursday part 1
Wapato audit
Wapato audit
Moneytree double murder trial Wednesday part 1
Moneytree double murder trial Wednesday part 1
Moneytree murder trial Tuesday
Moneytree murder trial Tuesday
MoneyTree murder trial underway
MoneyTree murder trial underway
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Urban Kitchen graduates put their cooking skills to the test
Urban Kitchen graduates put their cooking skills to the test
The tables have turned - instead of children sitting down and waiting to be served dinner, they're the ones cooking it.More >>
The tables have turned - instead of children sitting down and waiting to be served dinner, they're the ones cooking it.More >>
Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds
Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds
A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds.More >>
A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds.More >>
Not guilty by insanity verdict sought for Moneytree murderer
Not guilty by insanity verdict sought for Moneytree murderer
Verduzco's defense team is expected to wrap up their case sometime next week and will ask the jury to find him not guilty by reason of insanity.More >>
Verduzco's defense team is expected to wrap up their case sometime next week and will ask the jury to find him not guilty by reason of insanity.More >>
Yakima hops to be used for the royal wedding brew
Yakima hops to be used for the royal wedding brew
As many people know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married fairly soon... but what you might not know is that a Yakima staple will be a part of the celebrations.More >>
As many people know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married fairly soon... but what you might not know is that a Yakima staple will be a part of the celebrations.More >>
Central Washington Agriculture Museum open for the season
Central Washington Agriculture Museum open for the season
The Central Washington Agriculture Museum is back open for the season!More >>
The Central Washington Agriculture Museum is back open for the season!More >>
Two Othello women jailed in connection to 2016 Royal City murder
Two Othello women jailed in connection to 2016 Royal City murder
Two Othello women are jailed today in connection to a December 9, 2016 shooting homicide along State Route 26 near Royal City, and alleged additional suspects are connected to the December 22, 2016 killing of Jill Sundberg near George.More >>
Two Othello women are jailed today in connection to a December 9, 2016 shooting homicide along State Route 26 near Royal City, and alleged additional suspects are connected to the December 22, 2016 killing of Jill Sundberg near George.More >>
Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk
Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States.More >>
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States.More >>
Two Marine pilots make emergency landing at Yakima Air Terminal
Two Marine pilots make emergency landing at Yakima Air Terminal
Two Marine pilots are safe after they had to make an emergency landing at the Yakima Air Terminal just after 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.More >>
Two Marine pilots are safe after they had to make an emergency landing at the Yakima Air Terminal just after 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.More >>
Yakima Sheriff's Office investigating after truck crashes into home
Yakima Sheriff's Office investigating after truck crashes into home
Deputies say it happened about 10 p.m. Monday night near north Wenas road and Peterson lane.More >>
Deputies say it happened about 10 p.m. Monday night near north Wenas road and Peterson lane.More >>
China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific
China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific
BEIJING— Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 space station mostly burned up on re-entry into the atmosphere over the central South Pacific. The China Manned Space Engineering Office said the experimental space laboratory re-entered around 8:15 a.m. Monday. Scientists monitoring the craft’s disintegrating orbit had forecast the craft would mostly burn up and would pose only the slightest of risks to people. Analysis from the Beijing Aerospace Control Cent...More >>
BEIJING— Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 space station mostly burned up on re-entry into the atmosphere over the central South Pacific. The China Manned Space Engineering Office said the experimental space laboratory re-entered around 8:15 a.m. Monday. Scientists monitoring the craft’s disintegrating orbit had forecast the craft would mostly burn up and would pose only the slightest of risks to people. Analysis from the Beijing Aerospace Control Cent...More >>